© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Playing With Food

Playing With Spices

Published June 26, 2023 at 2:53 PM PDT
The main display of spice blends at Spice of Life in Paso Robles
1 of 6  — PWF - Spices 01.jpg
The main display of spice blends at Spice of Life in Paso Robles
Fr. Ian Delinger
Individual spices on display
2 of 6  — PWF - Spices 02.jpg
Individual spices on display
Fr. Ian Delinger
Bulk spices from around the world on display
3 of 6  — PWF - Spices 03.jpg
Bulk spices from around the world on display
Fr. Ian Delinger
There are several varieties of some spices
4 of 6  — PWF - Spices 04.jpg
There are several varieties of some spices
Fr. Ian Delinger
Spice of Life carries about two dozen types of salts from across the globe.
5 of 6  — PWF - Spices 05.jpg
Spice of Life carries about two dozen types of salts from across the globe.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The spice blending kitchen is on full display to all who enter the shop.
6 of 6  — PWF - Spices 06.jpg
The spice blending kitchen is on full display to all who enter the shop.
Fr. Ian Delinger

We get to enjoy spices from all of the continents right in our homes. And the Central Coast has its very own spice trader, a purveyor of origin-sourced, high-quality spices, based in Paso Robles.

Playing With Food