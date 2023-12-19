© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Playing With Food

Playing With Peruvian Cuisine

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published December 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM PST
Jhackelin Catalina Vargas is from Peru and is the chef/owner of Coya Peruvian Restaurant in San Luis Obispo.
1 of 8  — PWF - Peruvian 01.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
Jhackelin makes Lomo Saltado, a classic Peruvian dish that is indicative of the Japanese influence in Peruvian cuisine and culture. Lomo is cooked in a very hot wok and served with fried potatoes.
2 of 8  — PWF - Peruvian 02.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
Jhackelin imports indigenous Peruvian staples, like quinoa and varios ajis or peppers.
3 of 8  — PWF - Peruvian 03.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
Jhackelin wants to increase her business of importing indigenous Peruvian foods.
4 of 8  — PWF - Peruvian 04.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
The workstation has a bit of a Peruvian flare.
5 of 8  — PWF - Peruvian 05.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
Lomo Saltado with mushrooms. Menu development required considerations for the vegan and vegetarian population locally.
6 of 8  — PWF - Peruvian 06.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian and his friend Hans tried the Peruvian cuisine: Ceviche (L) and Pork Lomo Saltado and Tacu Tacu (Peruvian rice dish) Combination (R).
7 of 8  — PWF - Peruvian 07.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger
A Pervuian Tamale is cooked in a banana leaf instead of the corn husk of Mexican tamales.
8 of 8  — PWF - Peruvian 08.jpg
Fr. Ian Delinger

One would be forgiven for not thinking that Peruvian cuisine was popular on the Central Coast. But San Luis Obispo has TWO Peruvian Restaurants. And the next closest Peruvian Restaurant appears to be all the way in Thousand Oaks! The Playing With Food Team visited a small one-woman operation to explore Peruvian ingredients and flavors.


Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
