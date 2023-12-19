Playing With Peruvian Cuisine
Jhackelin Catalina Vargas is from Peru and is the chef/owner of Coya Peruvian Restaurant in San Luis Obispo.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Jhackelin makes Lomo Saltado, a classic Peruvian dish that is indicative of the Japanese influence in Peruvian cuisine and culture. Lomo is cooked in a very hot wok and served with fried potatoes.
Jhackelin imports indigenous Peruvian staples, like quinoa and varios ajis or peppers.
Jhackelin wants to increase her business of importing indigenous Peruvian foods.
The workstation has a bit of a Peruvian flare.
Lomo Saltado with mushrooms. Menu development required considerations for the vegan and vegetarian population locally.
Fr. Ian and his friend Hans tried the Peruvian cuisine: Ceviche (L) and Pork Lomo Saltado and Tacu Tacu (Peruvian rice dish) Combination (R).
A Pervuian Tamale is cooked in a banana leaf instead of the corn husk of Mexican tamales.
