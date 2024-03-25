© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Playing With Food

Urban Chicken Run

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published March 25, 2024 at 1:58 PM PDT
Chickens at Dare 2 Dream Farms in Lompoc
1 of 6  — PWF - Chickens 01.jpg
Chickens at Dare 2 Dream Farms in Lompoc
Fr. Ian Delinger
Chickens tend to hang out with other chickens that look like them, so each bread in a coop needs friends.
2 of 6  — PWF - Chickens 02.jpg
Chickens tend to hang out with other chickens that look like them, so each bread in a coop needs friends.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Chicks that are just a couple of days old.
3 of 6  — PWF - Chickens 03.jpg
Chicks that are just a couple of days old.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Chickens living in the middle of San Luis Obispo
4 of 6  — PWF - Chickens 04.jpg
Chickens living in the middle of San Luis Obispo
Fr. Ian Delinger
These urban dwellers get lots of food scraps from the kitchen and the restaurant.
5 of 6  — PWF - Chickens 05.jpg
These urban dwellers get lots of food scraps from the kitchen and the restaurant.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Just like people, these urban chickens have a much smaller house than the ones in Lompoc.
6 of 6  — PWF - Chickens 06.jpg
Just like people, these urban chickens have a much smaller house than the ones in Lompoc.
Fr. Ian Delinger

First it was the pandemic in 2020 when supply chains were closed off. Then it was avian flu in 2022 when flocks were being destroyed. People bought chickens! The average American eats about 275 eggs each year. So, if they are in short supply or really expensive, someone with a decent backyard may want to build a hen house. Among those in the know, they are referred to as “backyard chickens”, but Playing With Food is focusing specifically on Urban Chickens…ones that live in the city where they might annoy neighbors or be involved in cock fights.


Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger