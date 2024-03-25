Urban Chicken Run
1 of 6 — PWF - Chickens 01.jpg
Chickens at Dare 2 Dream Farms in Lompoc
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 6 — PWF - Chickens 02.jpg
Chickens tend to hang out with other chickens that look like them, so each bread in a coop needs friends.
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 6 — PWF - Chickens 03.jpg
Chicks that are just a couple of days old.
Fr. Ian Delinger
4 of 6 — PWF - Chickens 04.jpg
Chickens living in the middle of San Luis Obispo
Fr. Ian Delinger
5 of 6 — PWF - Chickens 05.jpg
These urban dwellers get lots of food scraps from the kitchen and the restaurant.
Fr. Ian Delinger
6 of 6 — PWF - Chickens 06.jpg
Just like people, these urban chickens have a much smaller house than the ones in Lompoc.
Fr. Ian Delinger