A Cattlewoman's Journey
Cattlewoman Fallon Molnar tends to her herd.
Shelby Caitlin Photography
Cattlewoman's Association speaks collectively on industry issues on behalf of cattle ranchers, along with the Cattleman's Association.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fallon's cattle in Cayucos have a great view of Morro Bay.
Shelby Caitlin Photography
Molnar Cattle Company has about 250 cow/calf pairs.
Shelby Caitlin Photography
Fallon sells her beef cuts at Morro Bay and Cayucos Farmers Markets as well as online.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian decided to try the Brazilian cut of Picanha side-by-side with the Central Coast favorite cut of Tri-Tip.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The leanness of the grass-fed beef was not lost on the BBQ-goers. / Fr. Ian Delinger
The Picanha was definitely very lean, and indeed looked like the Sirloin cut it is comprised of.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The jury's decision was that that flavor of the Picanha (left) and the Tri-Tip (right) were identical, but the textures were different.
Fr. Ian Delinger