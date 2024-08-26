© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Playing With Food

A Cattlewoman's Journey

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published August 26, 2024 at 1:52 PM PDT
Cattlewoman Fallon Molnar tends to her herd.
Cattlewoman Fallon Molnar tends to her herd.
Cattlewoman's Association speaks collectively on industry issues on behalf of cattle ranchers, along with the Cattleman's Association.
Cattlewoman's Association speaks collectively on industry issues on behalf of cattle ranchers, along with the Cattleman's Association.
Fallon's cattle in Cayucos have a great view of Morro Bay.
Fallon's cattle in Cayucos have a great view of Morro Bay.
Molnar Cattle Company has about 250 cow/calf pairs.
Molnar Cattle Company has about 250 cow/calf pairs.
Fallon sells her beef cuts at Morro Bay and Cayucos Farmers Markets as well as online.
Fallon sells her beef cuts at Morro Bay and Cayucos Farmers Markets as well as online.
Fr. Ian decided to try the Brazilian cut of Picanha side-by-side with the Central Coast favorite cut of Tri-Tip.
Fr. Ian decided to try the Brazilian cut of Picanha side-by-side with the Central Coast favorite cut of Tri-Tip.
The leanness of the grass-fed beef was not lost on the BBQ-goers. / Fr. Ian Delinger
The Picanha was definitely very lean, and indeed looked like the Sirloin cut it is comprised of.
The Picanha was definitely very lean, and indeed looked like the Sirloin cut it is comprised of.
The jury's decision was that that flavor of the Picanha (left) and the Tri-Tip (right) were identical, but the textures were different.
The jury's decision was that that flavor of the Picanha (left) and the Tri-Tip (right) were identical, but the textures were different.
A local cattlewoman is raising grass-fed beef, and she introduced the Playing With Food team to the picanha cut.

Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
