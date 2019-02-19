101: What's the deal with the Green New Deal?

The Senate is set to bring the Green New Deal to a vote as early as this week. Crafted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey, it's an ambitious plan to de-carbonize the American economy while adding new jobs in infrastructure and alternative energy. Environmental reporter and podcaster Amy Westervelt tells us what's in the Green New Deal and how it's faring in the climate of Washington, D.C. Plus, an important clarification on some Toto lyrics.