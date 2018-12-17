American wind power draws big investments

The wind power industry is still catching its breath after a remarkable auction. Last Thursday, and into Friday, wind energy companies outbid each other for the right to build wind farms off the coast of Massachusetts. In the end, the winning bids before the Interior Department were higher than the latest auction price to drill for offshore *oil. Translation: A lot of the industry is betting on America as the next big emerging market for offshore wind.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.