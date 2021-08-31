Related Program: 
KCBX News

Atascadero mom brings attention to International Overdose Awareness Day

By 45 seconds ago
  • In May 2020, Cindy Sarantos lost her 18-year-old son Dylan to an overdose.
    In May 2020, Cindy Sarantos lost her 18-year-old son Dylan to an overdose.
    Cindy Sarantos

It’s been a year since an Atascadero mom lost her son to a fentanyl overdose. Today, for International Overdose Awareness Day, she and others will be at an event in San Luis Obispo to raise awareness of drug-related deaths, and to help prevent it from happening to others. 

Atascadero mom Cindy Sarantos said her 18-year-old son, Dylan, had big dreams of opening his own clothing line one day. 

“He was artistic," Sarantos said. "He did his drawings for his clothing, he would make some of his clothing by hand.”

Sarantos said one morning in May 2020, she walked into her son’s room to find him cold. An investigation turned up that her son purchased what he thought was an ecstasy pill, but it was fentanyl. He had overdosed some time in the night.

“He didn’t want to die," Sarantos said. "I mean, the last thing he had opened on his laptop was his school work.”

Sarantos now spends much of her time educating other parents about the dangers of fentanyl, and kids buying street drugs not knowing what’s in them.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen to you," Sarantos said. "It shatters your world, nothing will be the same ever again.”

This evening, Sarantos will be joining the County of San Luis Obispo Health agency for an overdose awareness event.

Jenn Rhoads with the SLO Opioid Safety Coalition said the event will include a resource fair, a memorial candlelight vigil ceremony, and a Narcan-nasal spray antidote training. Attendees will be able to take the overdose reversal drug with them.

“Within five minutes, a person can be in very severe danger of losing their life," Rhoads said. "If we can have this life-saving medication available to anybody in the community, they can actually administer it while waiting for emergency help to respond.”

Rhoads said SLO County’s overdose deaths in 2020 increased by 64 percent since 2016. She said while there is a stigma around substance use, it’s affecting people from all backgrounds and ages.

This event is hoping to provide resources to help flatten the curve

“Also be able to honor those loses by moving forward in a positive way and trying to prevent future loses,” Rhoads said. 

The event will take place at Mitchell Park tonight in San Luis Obispo from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Tags: 
fentanyl

Related Content

Overdose death of 7-month-old girl in SLO County shows dangers of fentanyl, authorities say

By May 17, 2021
Benjamin Purper

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow announced three arrests May 17 in connection with the death of 7-month-old Lilith Luhm who they said ingested fentanyl and methamphetamine.

At a Monday press conference in San Luis Obispo, Parkinson announced his department arrested Shawn Luhm and his wife Kayla Luhm for “willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death.”

They also arrested Melissa Currie of Atascadero as an accessory for willful cruelty to a child.

Central Coast Voices: Deaths involving fentanyl on the rise

By Mar 18, 2021

What is fentanyl? It is powerful synthetic opioid, similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. Fentanyl was originally used as an anesthetic. It is approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain. The CDC reports that rates of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, have increased substantially in the last few years and that most of these recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, including overdose, and death in the U.S. are linked to illegally made fentanyl. What is the reason for this deadly increase? And what can be done about it?

In shadow of pandemic, SLO County drug overdose deaths hit record high

By Jan 6, 2021
John Minchillo/Associated Press

In a year when the coronavirus has racked up an immense death toll, health officials say there is an overlap with another staggering figure—Americans dying from overdose in record numbers throughout the country, and that trend is being seen in San Luis Obispo County.

SLO County fentanyl deaths rising at an "alarming" rate, health officials say

By Tyler Pratt Oct 22, 2019
Wikimedia commons

There has been a dramatic rise in deaths this year from fentanyl in San Luis Obispo County. The news comes from the county’s public health department, which says 10 people have died since May.