Auto makers wait to see if Trump will impose tariffs

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sent a confidential report to President Trump on Sunday evening, detailing findings about the national security risks involved in importing foreign cars and auto parts. Ross's department initiated the investigation last spring at Trump’s request, and Car makers are anticipating broad tariffs of up to 25 percent on assembled cars and parts as a result. On Friday, the Center for Automotive Research said that tariff would cost 366,900 auto jobs in the U.S. So what can auto shoppers expect?