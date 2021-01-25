Biden Aims To Close Loopholes In Federal 'Buy American' Provisions

President Biden will sign an executive action on Monday that administration officials say will close loopholes in "Buy American" policies for the federal government.

The measure is part of Biden's promised push to boost U.S. manufacturing, and continues his efforts to sign a slew of executive actions, covering an array of issues, during his opening days in office.

Biden will create a new position in the White House's budget office that will oversee the implementation of "Buy American" provisions, and the president will direct a review of waivers granted for these rules. In a call with reporters Sunday, administration officials said the federal government will also update criteria for how much of a product must be made in America to be considered an "American" good.

Former President Donald Trump also issued "Buy American" rules early in his administration. But some manufacturing groups complained that the regulations were not adequately enforced and did not result in real changes.

Biden administration officials argued Sunday that their new measures have clear deadlines and goals that will achieve results.

The officials added that the executive action is part of a process to shore up critical supply chains that have been exposed as weak by the COVID-19 pandemic.

