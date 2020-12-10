Biden Picks Susan Rice For Top Domestic Policy Position

President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he has chosen Susan Rice to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, a position that does not require confirmation by the Senate.

Rice, 56, is a veteran of the past two Democratic administrations, serving on the National Security Council during the Clinton administration and as ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser under former President Barack Obama.

Rice had previously been on Biden's shortlist for vice president.

Her selection to serve in a domestic role is somewhat unexpected given her extensive credentials in foreign policy.

In a statement announcing her selection, the Biden campaign said Rice "knows government inside and out."

"Rice is among our nation's most senior and experienced government leaders with the skills to harness the power of the federal government to serve the American people," the statement reads.

"As a former member of the Cabinet, she also understands the challenges and opportunities of running an agency and has extensive experience working with other key members of the Biden-Harris White House team, including the heads of NSC and NEC."

Rice is one of many former Obama White House aides who are returning to work in the Biden administration.

Biden also confirmed his intention to nominate Denis McDonough, Obama's former chief of staff and deputy national security adviser, to lead Veterans Affairs; and Tom Vilsack, Obama's former secretary of agriculture, to return to that department.

Biden has selected Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, as his nominee for Housing and Urban Development and Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative.

Biden called the new additions to his administration the "right team for this moment in history."

"The roles they will take on are where the rubber meets the road — where competent and crisis-tested governance can make a meaningful difference in people's lives, enhancing the dignity, equity, security, and prosperity of the day-to-day lives of Americans," he said in a statement.

