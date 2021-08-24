A bike pump track is coming to Paso Robles. You can weigh in on the design

KCBX's Rachel Showalter reports.

A new bicycle pump track is coming to Paso Robles — and it’s being designed by the same firm that designed the skatepark at the Tokyo Olympics.

A bicycle pump track is a connected and looping asphalt trail system that has banked turns riders can use continuously without pedaling. Instead, riders use their bodies to “pump” their bikes around the track.

The city said the tracks are designed to provide the option for more challenges without needing to change construction.

California Skateparks is the company behind the new, local project. In addition to their Olympic contract, they designed the 2021 Street Skateboarding World Championship course in Rome, the Vans Huntington Beach Skate Park and the very first skate park in Ethiopia.

Now they’re seeking community input from future users of the Paso Robles bike pump track on what features they might like to see included.

Chris Taranto is the chairman of REC Foundation or Recreation Enhances Community. It’s a nonprofit that helps enhance recreation and programming in Paso Robles.

REC approved the concept and is funding the bike pump track. Taranto said they’re excited to bring a new kind of activity to the community.

“We just thought, ‘Wow, that would be really cool if we could take these funds and create yet another new and fun and interesting activity for kids, and even adults for that matter, in Paso,’” Taranto said.

Taranto said the pump track will be a great motivator to get people outside. He said REC also hopes it will be beneficial for the local economy.

“People travel to go to different pump tracks or maybe, while traveling, they’ll stop,” Taranto said. “This is gonna be a really interesting and neat marquee opportunity here on the Central Coast that will hopefully attract some people to find interest in coming to Paso.”

The pump track will be built at Barney Schwartz Park and is being funded by the Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment Fund. It’s expected to cost about $350,000.

The pump track design is expected to be finished in November with final construction done by Summer 2022.

To provide input to California Skateparks about desired features that can be incorporated into the pump track design, click here.