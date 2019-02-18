Border eco-tourism hit by Trump's emergency declaration

Ecology-based organizations at the border are scrambling after Trump’s emergency declaration over border security last week The National Butterfly Center had filed a restraining order to try to stave off any advances of a border wall, an order that's essentially been lifted. Eco-tourism along the border is a multi-billion-dollar business. The border region surrounding Mission, Texas is home to several wildlife reserves, parks and nature groups, including the National Butterfly Center. The organizations say they depend on tourism dollars to support the local economy and the Center's director says the wall would have a devastating, long-lasting impact on the ecology.