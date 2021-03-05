Related Program: 
Business restrictions loosen as SLO County moves into red tier

San Luis Obispo County is loosening some of its COVID-19 requirements and is now operating in the state’s less restrictive red tier.

County Health Officer Penny Borenstein announced a group of business sectors are now allowed to open indoor operations at 25% capacity with safety measures in place. These include restaurants, movie theaters, worship services, zoos and museums.

Fitness centers and gyms can now open indoor operations with a limit of 10% capacity.

After five days in the red tier, all San Luis Obispo County schools, including middle and high schools, will be able to bring students back into the classroom.

Borenstein says she is sympathetic about the difficulties businesses and individuals have faced during the pandemic.

“My heart goes out to our business community, schools, families, parents, everyone who has been waiting for this moment for us to begin to take the next steps back to normalcy,” Borenstein said.

Vaccination efforts continue throughout the county for those 65 and older and health care workers. Borenstein says the county is now also scheduling vaccinations for childcare workers and K-12 teachers.

More than 72,000 vaccines have been administered to residents of San Luis Obispo County.

For COVID-19 related questions you can call (805) 543-2444 or (805) 781-4280 seven days a week from 8am to 5pm.

