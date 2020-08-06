Central Coast Voices: 30th Anniversary of the ADA and beyond

For 30 years, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has transformed the landscape of our nation and created opportunities for the more than 60 million Americans. The ADA has played a historic role in removing barriers to employment, public services, information and communication technology. Every person in the United States, not only people with disabilities, benefits from this legislation.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with Jerry Mihaic, Advocate with the Independent Living Resource Center (ILRC), John Lee, Assistive Technology Specialist, Cal Poly Disability Resource Center, and Susan Chandler, President, Californians for Disability Rights as we recognize and commemorate this important milestone, while also discussing how we can continue to advocate for a more equitable and inclusive communities.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 8/6/20

