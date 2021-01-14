Central Coast Voices: Advantages of family-friendly workplaces

Across the globe, businesses of all sizes are recognizing that supportive policies and practices increase organizational productivity, while also boosting the physical and emotional health of employees and their families. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the overlapping lines between work and life, and provides a unique opportunity to consider how family-friendly options may be incorporated at businesses everywhere. Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with a broad range of community partners involved in the “We Are the Care” Initiative, who in collaboration with key business and local chambers of commerce in San Luis Obispo County is proud to announce the launch of an online Family-Friendly Workplace Toolkit for San Luis Obispo County. In the first half of the program Kris will speak with Wendy Wendt, Executive Director with First 5 San Luis Obispo County, Maggie Payne, Beginning Preschool and Toddler Program Director with Atascadero Children’s Center, and Molly Kern, Director of Governmental Affairs with San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce. In the second part of the program, Kris will be talking with Kelly Boss, Human Resources Director with IFixit, Zihad Naccascha, Partner and Co-Founder with Carmel & Naccascha LLP, and Angela Toomey, Human Resources Director, with Morris and Garritano. They will explore the many benefits of family-friendly workplace policies, and identify opportunities for change.

Broadcast date: 1/14/21

