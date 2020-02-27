Central Coast Voices: Belonging- Local expressions of black empowerment and possibility

In commemoration of Black History Month, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO has launched a month-long, multimedia, multi-location event series entitled BELONGING, meant to give a voice to members of the San Luis Obispo County community who are of African American descent.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Courtney Haile, founder of R.A.C.E. Matters SLO, Renoda Campbell, photographer, Terry Guilford, Jr, owner and operator of Kut to Be the Best barbershop and Justice Whitaker, director of the film “Kut to be the Best: The Last Black Barbershop in San Luis Obispo,” as they discuss their work to amplify the voices of Black and other People of Color in an effort to build an actively anti-racist Central Coast.

Broadcast date: 2/27/2020

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.