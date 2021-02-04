Central Coast Voices: Challenges and opportunities for the new government

In November, Americans overwhelmingly elected Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. The new administration inherits multiple crisis. A crumbling democracy, a devastating health crises, which has fueled an economic crisis, and a country with deep cultural and bipartisan divides.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with Professors of Political Science and Public Policy at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, Chris Den Hartog and Michael Latner as they discuss challenges and opportunities for the new Administration and Congress. They will talk about what the new government's policymaking priorities will be, and its importance to the Central Coast.

Broadcast date: 2/4/2021

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.