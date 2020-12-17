Central Coast Voices: City of SLO's first Active Transportation Plan

In November the City of San Luis Obispo released a Draft Active Transportation Plan for Public Review. Over the past two years, staff have been engaging with the community to develop this plan, the first of its kind in the city, which will include both bicycling and walking needs. The last major update of the City's bicycle policies was in 2013 and this update is an opportunity to include new innovations in bikeway facilities for all ability levels. This effort will also launch the City's first comprehensive document on pedestrian policies and identify ways to increase walking for transportation in the City. Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Adam Fukushima, Active Transportation Manager with the City of San Luis Obispo and Chris Read, Sustainability Manager, with the City of San Luis Obispo as they discuss the proposed strategy for increasing bicycling and walking in the City in San Luis Obispo and opportunities for the community to share their thoughts.

Broadcast date: 12/17/20

