Central Coast Voices: Coronavirus and your public library

While you may not be able to leisurely peruse the shelves of your local library right now, or settle in with a newly found book, it doesn’t mean the library still can’t be your haven during the COVID-19 pandemic. Libraries have quickly changed how, where and when they offer services amongst the continuing pandemic, finding ways to allow the community to access the myriad of valuable resources they have to offer.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she hosts the program from home amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. She will be speaking with Christopher Barnickel, San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Director of Libraries, Chase McMunn, SLO County Deputy Director of Libraries, Aracelli Astorga, Coastal Regional Librarian and Sharon Coronado, Adult Services Coordinating Librarian as they discuss how County of SLO Public Libraries are working to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadcast date: 7/30/20

Broadcast date: 7/30/20

