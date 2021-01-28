Central Coast Voices: COVID-19--Vaccine roll-out and answers to key questions

As of today, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 400,000 people in the U.S. and while hope is on the arisen, with two vaccines currently being distributed, the virus is still considered to be “widespread” on the Central Coast, with hundreds of new infections reported daily. So, what should you do if you come down with the virus? Is it okay to go to the doctor? The hospital? How safe is the vaccine? And, how can you make an appointment to get vaccinated?

Join Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with Ann McDowell, San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Public Health, Epidemiologist, and Michelle Shoresman, SLO County Health Agency Division Manager and Public Information Officer for the COVID-19 Response with San Luis Obispo County Public Health as they provide an update on SLO County’s COVID-19 response, including how the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force is facilitating vaccine delivery. Kris will also talk with public health expert and emergency room physician Dr. Clint Slaughter who dispels some misinformation about pandemic treatments and will discuss when to seek treatment as well as how safe it is.

Broadcast date: 1/28/2021

