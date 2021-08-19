Central Coast Voices: Ending period stigma and poverty

Period poverty is commonly defined as the inability to afford period products due to lack of access or financial resources. Not having affordable access to the supplies stigmatizes the girls, women and nonbinary and transgender people who menstruate. According to the 2019 Alliance for Period Supplies report, 1 in 4 women in the United States struggles to purchase period products due to lack of income, and 1 in 5 low-income women reports missing work, school or similar commitments due to lack of access to period supplies.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests from the San Luis Obispo County Commission on the Status of Women, Andrea Chmelik, Chair and District 3 Commissioner, Nancy Fiske, District 1 Commissioner, and Kathy Veder, Vice Chair and District 4 Commissioner. They will talk about their mission to improve the lives of women and girls in San Luis Obispo County by advocating for equal rights and collaborating with agencies and programs that support the health, socioeconomic and professional well-being of women and girls in our community, as well as their current campaign focused on the issue of period poverty, period equity, and ending the stigma surrounding menstruation.

Broadcast date: 8/19/21

