Central Coast Voices: FarmSLO

Local food grown, caught, raised, or produced, and then consumed in our region provides the highest quality product for the best possible nutrition. That is why FarmSLO, established in 2017, and a program of Slow Money SLO, that supports small, local farms, has been working with Food Service Departments within the San Luis Coastal School District to purchase local food for the school meal program. Part of the District's wellness initiative, year after year, the program has continued to grow, while also assisting other San Luis Obispo County districts in partnering with the local farm community.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Jeff Wade, Executive Director of Slow Money SLO and FarmSLO, Erin Primer, Director of Food Service with San Luis Coastal School District, and Jen Miller, Community Wellness Program Manager at San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department as they discuss the importance of local, small farm support, creating greater access to healthy foods and how the community can help.

Broadcast date: 10/03/19

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.