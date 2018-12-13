Central Coast Voices: Historic Holidays

Broadcast date: 12/13/2018

Looking for something new to do during your holiday break? Have relatives or friends coming into town for the holidays? A new tour organization may have just what you need. Secret SLO is a new local business that connects the community to its culture and heritage through walking tours and by collaborations with artists and nonprofits.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with James Papp and Eva Fina, co-owners of Secret SLO as they discuss the history of Christmas and other holiday celebrations in San Luis Obispo County and throughout the U.S. and how understanding how winter holidays were celebrated in the past deepens our feeling of community spirit.

