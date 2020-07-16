Central Coast Voices: The impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 Election & Census

Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, this is still an important year for citizen participation. This is not just an election year, but also a very important year for everyone to participate and be counted as part of the 2020 U.S. Census. Due to the pandemic both of these civic duties have become more complicated. Since COVID-19 has made regular in-person voting dangerous and poll workers scarce, election officials have had to revise plans for the November general election. Census workers, who normally canvas households in person, have struggled even more with populations who have traditionally been more difficult to count, known as “hard-to-reach” communities, such as seniors, veterans, immigrants, communities of color, children, and people experiencing homelessness, which have led to undercounts on previous censuses.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she hosts the program from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be speaking in the first half hour with Tommy Gong, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder and Michael Latner, Ph.D., professor of Political Science at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, and Kendall Voting Rights Fellow at the Union of Concerned Scientists as they discuss the threat of COVID-19 to the health of voters and the integrity of the 2020 election and plans to make voting safe and accessible to everyone. In the second half hour Kris will talk with representatives from local organizations, who amid COVID-19, are working to prevent an undercount in the 2020 Census, within 'hard-to-reach' communities. Guests include: Devon McQuade, Development & Communications Coordinator with the 5Cities Homeless Coalition, Brandy Graham, Veteran Support Programs Manager with CAPSLO, and Micki Wright a Senior Volunteer Services Representative.

Broadcast date: 7/16/20

