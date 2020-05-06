Central Coast Voices: The impact of COVID-19 on Central Coast nursing homes

Nursing homes have been ravaged by coronavirus throughout the nation. Data shows that people who reside or work in long-term care facilities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. A new report shows that as of April 23, 2020 there have been over 10,000 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (including residents and staff), in the 23 states that publicly report death data, representing 27% of deaths due to COVID-19 in those states. So how is the Central Coast responding to the threat of COVID-19 in local long-term care facilities? What is being done to protect both residents and employees? And what is the future of nursing homes?

Join Kris Kington Barker as she hosts the program from home amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. She will be speaking with Karen Jones, Executive Director and Program Manager with Long Term Care Ombudsman Services of San Luis Obispo County and Darren Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Health, Inc. They will be talking about how residents of Central Coast long term care facilities and their families are doing during the pandemic and discuss what measure facilities have in place to keep both residents and workers safe from COVID-19.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 5/7/20

