Central Coast Voices: The impact of COVID-19 on women owned businesses

While the COVID-19 pandemic had changed lives across the world, numerous studies have shown that certain groups have been disproportionally affected by the crisis, among this woman. A recent report shows that a staggering 87% of women business owners say they have been adversely affected by the pandemic. What have been some of the greatest challenges for women business owners during the pandemic and why, and how have women managed to innovate, and find support during these difficult times?

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with members of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Central Coast, Jill Drexhage, President Elect for NAWBO and Owner, Oh Shirt and More, Tyler Skinner, NAWBO Corporate Partner chair, CEO/Founder of Connected Communities & Women Making Waves, and Sarah Santana, President of Santana Wealth Management, as they discuss COVID-19 and it’s economic toll on women and impact on women owned businesses.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 2/18/2021

