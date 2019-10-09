Central Coast Voices: Preparing for the silver tsunami

The California Department of Aging estimates that by 2030, the 60-and-over population will be 40 percent larger than it is now, or about 960,000. This is a growth rate more than 10 times faster than the projected rate for the rest of the state. It’s estimated there will be twice as many Californians 80 and older in 2033 as there are today.

As more and more people age, it is important to recognize that we will all likely be in a situation where we are caring for a loved one who can’t care for themselves. And, to realize that there are resources available in the community to help so that we as a caregiver get a break, can continue our career goals, know that our loved ones are being cared for and that they can stay at home as long as possible.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests from the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo(CAPSLO) Adult Day Center, Mara Whitten, Adult Day Services Manager, Liz Helgersen, with the Program Advisory Council, and Loren Leidinger, the Outreach and Development Director as they discuss the benefits of adult day services.

Broadcast date: 10/10/19

