Central Coast Voices: Raising Awareness of Hunger

There are 46,000 residents in San Luis Obispo County who are struggling with hunger. Unfortunately, the majority of them are those who are most vulnerable: children and seniors. Forty percent are children and teens, 18 years and younger, 20% are seniors, often on a fixed income, and many are working parents who are faced with choosing to pay for utility bills or buy groceries for their families.

The Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County believes everyone has the right to nutritious food, regardless of the reason why they can’t always obtain food for themselves and makes it their mission to see that no one in SLO county goes hungry.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests from the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, Andrea Keisler, Director of Programs and Tim Parker, Director of Operations as they discuss how they work with a network of community partners in San Luis Obispo County to alleviate hunger and build a healthier community, as well as talk about their current programs, advocacy work, and ways to get involved in what they do.

Broadcast date: 5/30/2019

