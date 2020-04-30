Central Coast Voices: School closures and how COVID-19 is impacting our youth

UNESCO recently reported 192 countries had closed schools and colleges around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting more than 90% of the world’s learners; around 1.6 billion children and young people.

How are these school closures affecting young people? How is virtual learning going? How long might closures last? What might a return to schools look like?

Join Fred Munroe as he hosts the program from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be speaking by phone with Dr. James Brescia, the San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools, about how COVID-19 is impacting schools, students and staff. He will also talk with teens Sophia Martino, the CAPSLO Teen Monologues Assistant, and Ava Portz, the Arroyo Grande High School Teen Wellness Club President, by phone, about challenge’s youth are experiencing due to the pandemic and how they are coping with school closures and virtual learning.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 781-3875 or email your questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 4/30/20

