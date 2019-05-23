Central Coast Voices: Serving the needs of veterans in our community

According to the 2017 American Community Survey more than 17,000 veteran’s live in San Luis Obispo County. This week in honor of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday we will visit with members of the San Luis Obispo Veterans Service Collaborative (SVSC) about how we can honor the sacrifice of Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, by supporting these veterans, as well as the many active military and their families in our community.

Join host Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with Alan McKean, Secretary-Treasurer of the San Luis Obispo Veterans Service Collaborative (SVSC) as well as being a Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist for the State of California and Jim Stitt, board member and Army veteran as they discuss the mission of the SVSC to inspire, strengthen, support and promote the Military and Veteran community through coordination, cooperation, and communication and what individuals can do to help their efforts.

Broadcast date: 5/23/2019

