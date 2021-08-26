Central Coast Voices: What it takes to be one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation

This past week Inc. magazine revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Ten companies on the Central Coast, from Santa Barbara to Monterey, made the cut. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies among independent small businesses in the U.S. Many well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia,

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with San Luis Obispo County companies and owners that made the list, Mark Miller, owner, AM Sun Solar and Chris Richardson, owner of Richardson Properties. They will discuss building a successful business on the Central Coast, how the region works at fostering entrepreneurial growth, and how growth has enabled them to give back to the community.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 8/26/21

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.