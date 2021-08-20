Modern technology has brought us toxic waste. It’s bad enough that our landfills are laden with the substances, but now as sea levels rise, the landfills along the coasts have become ticking environmental time bombs.

Journalist Dave Lindorff has been researching this subject for quite some time. The result is a bellwether report titled, Coastal Landfills Are No Match for Rising Seas.

The same rising waters we know that swallow entire homes will also begin eroding polluted landfills; yet no one, from federal and state regulators to major media, has looked at what it will mean for the tens of thousands of sites that lie within a few feet of current sea level.

Nation contributor Dave Lindorff also writes for Salon, London Review of Books, and Counterpunch. He is founder of ThisCantBeHappening.net, and author of four books. He was a 1990s Hong Kong/China correspondent for Business Week. On top of all of that, he’s making a documentary … to be released this winter … centering on the Manhattan Project.

