Drug use is down among teenagers, but vaping is up big

Drug and alcohol use is down among teenagers, now to its lowest point in the last 25 years. An annual, federally-funded survey out of the University of Michigan finds about one in six high school seniors reported getting drunk in the past month — down from a high of one in three in the 2000s. The study does show one spike: the use of e-cigarettes has nearly doubled since last year. The FDA has announced new restrictions on flavored e-cigarette sales, but some public health experts urge caution about going too far.