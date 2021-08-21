Finding Workers Is Harder Than Ever. The Economic Impact Could Be Significant

Like a lot of employers, Dean Burrows is looking for help these days.

Many of the experienced machinists at Gear Motions, the company Burrows runs in Syracuse, N.Y., took early retirement during the pandemic. And finding replacements has not been easy.

"We're not just competing against other manufacturers," Burrows says. "We're competing against the McDonalds, the Amazons. So it becomes challenging to try to position yourself as a company that people want to come to work for."

Burrows has boosted wages by 20%, and he's offering to train less-experienced workers. But it's still a struggle to find people — especially for the second shift, which stretches until 3 a.m.

As a result, Burrows has been telling customers they might have to wait longer for the specialty gears his company makes for cars, oil field pumps and medical devices. He has even turned down some orders out of concern he won't be able to deliver.

"We don't want to risk our reputation because we can't find employees to be able to produce the product," he says.

That scenario is being repeated across many industries, as businesses struggle to fill a record number of job openings. American Airlines was forced to trim its flight schedule this summer. Theme parks have had to limit their hours. And restaurants are keeping their doors closed one or two days a week.

That's weighing on the broader economic recovery. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta estimates staffing shortages are costing U.S. businesses more than $60 billion a month in lost sales.

Even wedding and bridal showers are getting a "no"

Businesses have been hiring rapidly, adding more than 1.8 million workers just in June and July. But millions of people who were working before the pandemic are still on the sidelines. And that's creating challenge for companies as they try to keep pace with rapidly growing demand.

"We can only fill 75% of our order requirements due to the labor shortage," one factory manager told the Institute for Supply Management last month.

Anne Boninsegna, who runs an eating and event space, has even said "no" to some wedding parties and bridal showers because she can't hire enough servers or bartenders.

"It's sad and it's disappointing, especially after sitting empty for so long," says Boninsegna, co-owner of The Kitchen in Columbus, Ohio.

Before the pandemic, Boninsegna says, she used to have plenty of applicants for bartending and serving jobs. Now, the few people who do apply often don't even show up for an interview.

"I've had lots of conversations with colleagues and we just say, 'Where did they go? Did they become independently wealthy during the pandemic?' " Boninsegna says. "People who would normally function as bartenders, it feels to me like they're all out there going out to festivals and traveling the country and living out their passion and stuff."

A game of musical chairs where workers are finding a better seat

Boninsegna is partly joking, but the pandemic has indeed changed the way a lot of people think about work. A Washington Post poll this summer found nearly one out of three workers under the age of 40 are reconsidering their careers. People have been quitting low-wage jobs in restaurants and retail at especially high rates, according to the Labor Department.

Some economists are not bothered by that.

"There is just more churn than normal," says Betsey Stevenson, a former White House economist who is now at the University of Michigan. "It's like a giant game of musical chairs, and it's taking everyone longer than usual to find a good seat for themselves."

Eventually, Stevenson says, that extended search is likely to result in workers finding better jobs, where they'll be happier and more productive.

An amusement park worker operating two rides!

If short-staffing forces a restaurant to close its doors one day a week, customers might just go down the street to another dining spot. But with labor shortages so widespread, some consumer spending is lost for good.

"I'll give you a personal example," says Sarah House, an economist at Wells Fargo. "I was going to take my kid to the local amusement park until I talked to a friend and heard that lines were so long because they had one worker operating two rides because they couldn't find enough staff. So we skipped that trip and that's money that we didn't spend elsewhere."

The competition among employers has been good for workers' pocketbooks, as average wages have risen. But many employers are passing along the added cost in higher prices, which is contributing to rising inflation. The burrito chain Chipotle, for example, raised prices 3.5% to 4% this summer, after boosting its average pay to $15 an hour.

Workers are feeling burnout, but relief in the form of additional hires may be hampered by the delta variant

Forecasters have been counting on more people coming back to work this fall, as vaccination rates rise, supplemental unemployment benefits run out in states where they haven't already ended, and schools reopen, offering relief to working parents.

Unfortunately, the latest jump in coronavirus infections could jeopardize that timeline.

"I'm particularly worried about schools," said Cecilia Rouse, who leads the president's Council of Economic Advisers. "If schools are not able to open robustly and to stay open, it will make it very difficult for caretakers to rejoin the workforce."

In the meantime, those who are working are struggling with burnout.

Boninsegna worries that her Columbus kitchen staff is stretched too thin, and she's pleading with customers to be patient.

"Staffing levels are not what they were," she says. "So if it takes a little bit longer to get something, there's a good reason behind it. It's not just people being lazy and not doing their job."

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Thuan Le Elston has watched the scenes from Kabul - the helicopters lifting off long lines at foreign embassies, people climbing compound walls and trying to throw themselves onto planes - with a particular and personal ache. In 1975, she was among those families of South Vietnamese who'd worked for U.S. forces and were desperate to leave before North Vietnamese forces rolled in. She is now a member of USA Today's editorial board and joins us.

Thank you so much for being with us.

THUAN LE ELSTON: Thank you, Scott, for having me.

SIMON: What goes through your mind when you see those scenes from Kabul?

LE ELSTON: It's more than seeing scenes. Because my husband is an editor for a defense contractor, we have numerous friends and colleagues who are Afghan Americans who are trying to get their family members out. We just heard that a family member managed - with Visa approved by the U.S. managed to make it to the airport with instructions. You know, very specific - if you can make it through the Taliban gauntlet, go to this gate. And yet he made it through and had to turn away. He saw a woman die in front of him. So, yeah, it's - I can't even watch TV anymore.

SIMON: You were a third-grader, I gather, in Saigon, 1975. Your father was the managing editor of a newspaper. And when you wrote this article in USA Today, it just struck my heart. He came home and said, our world is coming to an end.

LE ELSTON: As a third-grader, it was all fun and games. You know, I mean, mom was making backpacks. We'd never had backpacks. We'd never had tennis shoes. And all of a sudden, she bought us tennis shoes. And then the morning after, the South Vietnamese president resigned. We were in a taxi. I'd never been in a taxi. That's considered a luxury. And we were going to the airport. I'd never been on an airplane. This is all an adventure. And we were leaving with one of my cousin's families. And my cousin, while we were standing in line at the airport, she gathered some rocks into a bag that she put into her pocket, and she said, you know, Vietnam's earth. And we didn't even dare to go to the bathroom because we were afraid of losing our place in line. And what if they called our name? But finally, we got on a Pentagon C-130 cargo plane. As we were lifting off, U.S. soldiers were going around looking out the windows. And my dad asked why, and they said that we had been shot at. But luckily it was nighttime, so only the wings were nicked. And so - yeah.

SIMON: What is it like to be told, OK, you get to pack one bag, one small bag, put your life into it and leave?

LE ELSTON: I don't think I believed it. You know, the adventure inside me, I don't think I ever fully grasp what we were doing until the plane was taking off. And we landed in Manila, and we spent the first night at a U.S. base in the Philippines. And it was just like sleeping bags as far as the eye can see. And that was when I really got it. Still around me, the adults were saying maybe in a month, we can go back. There was just such a sense of denial. One night in the Philippines and then a week in Guam - and it was the week in Guam, April 30, when Saigon fell. We were in a Quonset hut, and the BBC was on announcing the Fall of Saigon. And my dad was translating the radio to the rest of the hut. And it was utter silence. That was when I think it really hit me we're not going home. And I - some child cried, and my dad said, well, the adults can't cry. You know, everybody was just too numb when we heard that. That was when it hit.

SIMON: I have to ask, at this point in the week, you've probably heard some voices in this country who say they don't want a flood of Afghans coming into the U.S. What would you say?

LE ELSTON: People forget that American public sentiment of the Vietnam War was so down in '75 that a lot of people didn't want Vietnamese refugees. Jerry Brown, then governor of California, he sent an aide to the airport to try to stop planes from landing with refugees. You know, he's changed his mind, and he's progressed a lot. But there was a reason why our buses were always at night - to avoid attention, to avoid protesters. It's the same thing.

You know what's surprising, is that yesterday we've been emailing and calling different refugee community centers in the area to try to see how we can help. And an Ethiopian refugee agency is now helping Afghan refugees. And yesterday, my husband, my mother-in-law and my youngest son, who's 14 years old, they went to a halal grocery store, bought food, brought it to the refugee family and met them. So Americans are stepping up. And this Ethiopian - again, Ethiopian refugee agency - said that they're very lucky. A lot of donations have coming in. A lot of volunteers have signed up. Americans are stepping up. I just - there's no official word.

SIMON: Is there anything you'd like to say to some Afghan families who are here now?

LE ELSTON: My heart is with you. This is, unfortunately, your time for your tragedy to unfold. It's as if Washington and the Pentagon, it's as if they learned nothing from the Fall of Saigon. They were stunned at how fast communist forces came down from the DMZ. This time, they're stunned about how fast Kabul fell. At least in '75, the U.S. ambassador then pushed and begged for some semblance of an evacuation plan, even though there were tragedies all over the place, but people were being evacuated. This time, there's nothing that you can see. It's just horrifying. It's just a million times worse.

SIMON: Thuan Le Elston is a member of USA Today's editorial board and author of the forthcoming book, "Rendezvous At The Altar: From Vietnam To Virginia."

Thank you so much for being with us.

LE ELSTON: Thank you, Scott.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)