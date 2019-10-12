Fresh Air Weekend: Anthony Roth Costanzo; Leaving The Westboro Baptist Church

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

After Nearly Losing His Voice To Cancer, Anthony Roth Costanzo Takes On 'Akhnaten': Ten years ago, Costanzo had surgery that threatened to destroy his singing voice. Now the countertenor is starring as a gender-fluid Egyptian pharaoh in a new production by the Metropolitan Opera.

'Parasite' Hooks You With Its Emotional Power And Extraordinary Cunning: Bong Joon-ho's brilliant new movie is a darkly comic thriller about the intersection of two South Korean families: one very rich, the other very poor.

How Twitter Helped Change The Mind Of A Westboro Baptist Church Member: Growing up, Megan Phelps-Roper was told that God killed soldiers as punishment for tolerance of homosexuality. She started to question her beliefs after she began running the church's Twitter account.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

