George C. Scott’s really bad day attempting to depart Morro Bay Harbor

One of the most iconic images associated with Morro Bay, California is a photo of Hollywood star, George C. Scott’s chartered yacht, the 84’ long M.V. Mojo, being smashed by a monster wave as it attempted to leave the harbor during a turbulent winter storm, January 28, 1978.

Ignoring harbor patrol and U.S. Coast Guard’s warnings not to attempt leaving Morro Bay, Scott commanded his skipper to head on out. The result was a brush with death at the legendary Morro Bay Harbor mouth.

Join Morro Bay Harbor Patrol officer Scott Mather as he recalls the fateful day in 1978 when George C. Scott attempted to leave Morro Bay Harbor aboard the charter vessel M.V. Mojo. One of the present day skipper's of M.V. Mojo shares the rest of the story

Today, the luxury yacht M.V. Mojo operates out of Newport Beach, California as a luxury charter yacht--periodically playing a supporting role in television shows and movies. We'll also visit with the skipper aboard the Mojo in Newport Beach.

This show was originally broadcast in 2017 and is reposted as a Best-of-the-Best travel show in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 32nd anniversary producing on-air travel shows for NPR affiliate KCBX and podcasts featured on NPR One.

