Google is the latest tech giant to expand in New York City

Google has announced plans to double its New York offices with a $1 billion investment. The new urban campus, in a lower Manhattan neighborhood, isn’t exactly what forecasters had in mind when they predicted tech would expand out of Silicon Valley, bringing jobs and innovation to small cities across America. Google’s move comes on the heels of Amazon’s decision to split its HQ2 between Queens, New York, and a Washington, D.C., suburb. Despite expensive bids and appeals from other regions of the United States, world-class cities can reliably offer tech companies the talent, influence and culture they are seeking. Who are the winners and losers of Google’s expansion?

