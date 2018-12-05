Homeless for the Holidays

Broadcast date: 12/6/18

While many on the Central Coast will be enjoying the warmth of the holidays over the next few weeks with family and friends, those that are homeless may be caught out in the cold this coming winter. Although a 2017 Homeless Point-in-Time Census Report showed the number of homeless people in San Luis Obispo County has plunged since 2013 by 49% percent, homelessness is still a very real concern for many areas of the County, especially in the North County where services are lacking.

While San Luis Obispo County and its provider partners have made significant investments and reforms to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness, moving many people off of the streets and into housing, the report showed that 69% of homeless individuals remain unsheltered. Many of these individuals may be among the country’s chronically homeless, which make up 22% of the national homeless population, and who experience a mortality rate four to nine times higher than the general population. What more can be done to assist our homeless population?

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as he speaks with Orlando Gallegos, President, Board of Directors and Executive Director with Transitional Food and Shelter, Inc. and Sargent Jeff Wilshusen, Atascadero Police Department, 20-year veteran and Secretary and Member of the Board of Directors with Transitional Food and Shelter, Inc. as they discuss the unmet needs of the homeless population on the Central Coast.

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.