Hong Kong May Ban Face Masks By Invoking Colonial-Era Emergency Powers

Hong Kong's government is expected to take the rare step of invoking emergency powers on Friday so that it can enact a ban on face masks like the ones pro-democracy protesters have worn during months of demonstrations.

The news emerged after China's celebration of its National Day on Oct. 1 produced stark counterpoints, with mass protests taking place in Hong Kong while soldiers marched and crowds waved flags in Beijing.

Police clashed with demonstrators with new intensity in Hong Kong: An officer shot a young protester in the chest, seemingly signaling a more strict stance by the authorities and bringing protesters' rage to new heights.

That demonstrator, identified as 18-year-old student Tsang Chi-kin, survived and was taken to the hospital. But he now faces criminal charges of rioting and assaulting police officers. Video from the scene showed that he swung a metal rod at the officer before being shot.

If Hong Kong's leaders go ahead with a plan to ban face masks under emergency powers, it would be the first time in half a century that a chief executive has used those powers — which date to 1922, when Hong Kong was under British rule.

"Hong Kong outlets are reporting that the city's cabinet will invoke the colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance," NPR's Emily Feng reports from Beijing. "The law gives embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam broad powers to head off protests by stifling communication networks or raiding homes without a warrant."

The emergency law allows the chief executive to take those actions if they see a need to act in the public interest in a time of emergency. The law, which did not evidently foresee that a woman would one day head Hong Kong's government, states:

"On any occasion which the Chief Executive in Council may consider to be an occasion of emergency or public danger he may make any regulations whatsoever which he may consider desirable in the public interest."

The law gives Lam sweeping authority to enact new orders and rules, even if they go against existing rights and laws. The list of actions the executive can take ranges from "control and suppression of publications, writings, maps, plans, photographs" to "arrest, detention, exclusion and deportation" and the appropriation of property.

Lam would have the authority to impose severe penalties on anyone who breaks the emergency regulations, ranging up to life in prison — and excluding only the death penalty.

As news of the government's pending move spread, Hong Kong Legislative Council member Dennis Kwok Wing-hang warned that using the emergency measure would undermine the rule of law in Hong Kong — and would not end the call for a stronger democracy.

"They [the government] can use it to enact an anti-mask law now, the next thing is they are going to extend the detention period, and the next is they are going to further curtail the Hong Kong people's rights and freedoms, including canceling District Council elections, all in the name of using the emergency regulation," Kwok said, according to The Standard. "And that is our biggest fear."

Protesters regularly wear a range of face masks in Hong Kong, from Guy Fawkes masks to thin surgical-style coverings and respirator-equipped face masks — which have the dual benefit of combating tear gas fired by police and obscuring the demonstrators' identities.

As the demonstrations continued, and often devolved into physical clashes with police, protesters at the front lines have increasingly worn respirator masks with goggles, helmets and other tactical gear, along with the umbrellas that remain the calling-card of Hong Kongers' push for local control and direct democracy.

As for how long a ban on face masks and other actions could be enforced, the law doesn't put an expiration date on any emergency regulations, saying they should remain in effect until the chief executive repeals them.

The emergency law has been invoked only once in Hong Kong's history, as part of the response to rioting in 1967. But it was a point of concern for human rights advocates in the late 1990s, who urged substantial revisions because, they said, the ordinance could be open to abuse when Hong Kong was handed back to China.

In 1997, the Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor — a non-governmental organization — said it was "very unsettling" that the ordinance lacks specific criteria for being invoked. The agency added that attempts to amend the ordinance before the handover took place were only partially successful, as only the "draconian regulations made under it" were removed.

To make the case for banning face masks, a pro-Beijing group held a news briefing on Thursday saying the ban is necessary because the massive protests have disrupted business and affected the livelihood of regular people.

