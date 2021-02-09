Related Programs: 
Issues & Ideas: Big Sur landslide, a broken EDD and Central Coast internet connectivity

By & Jim Dantona & Bettina Swigger & Kerry Klein/KVPR & Chris Nichols/PolitifactCalifornia & Erika Mahoney/KAZU 10 minutes ago

On this episode of Issues & Ideas, Central Coast state senator John Laird talks with KCBX’s Greta Mart about the EDD and the effort to fix the dysfunctional agency. New research out of UC San Francisco examines the risk of COVID-19 death among essential workers, and we’ll hear from the UCSF epidemiologist who led the research team. Monterey County's Big Sur community faces more hardship now that a section of Highway 1 is yet again closed after a landslide. Governor Gavin Newsom is facing a recall effort, and we’ll take a look at who’s behind the effort and also fact check claims about Facebook’s role in the situation. You’ll hear a conversation about fiber optics and the future of internet connectivity on the Central Coast. Finally, a discussion about the important role of ‘makers’ to keep shopping interesting in a downtown setting.

