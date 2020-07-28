Related Programs: 
Issues & Ideas: Coin shortage, abalone and a "quarantini" a day

By & & Fr Ian Delinger & Kerry Klein/KVPR & Dylan Music/KAZU 51 minutes ago


Coins go back and forth between consumers and businesses without much notice, but now there are fewer coins in circulation with most people staying at home. We’ll get a look at COVID-19 contact tracing—when teams of people track down and get in touch with close contacts of those who have tested positive—and learn how certain California counties are doing with that effort. Jill Stearns, president of Cuesta College, talks about the issues facing San Luis Obispo County's community college campuses regarding the fall semester. The uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 has forced museums around the region to reassess how they connect with their guests, even while their doors are shut. We’ll learn about a new book by author Ann Vileisis: "Abalone: the Remarkable History and Uncertain Future of California's Iconic Shellfish." And finally, Dusty Colyer-Worth vowed to mix an original "quarantini" for each day he spent at home. KCBX contributor Father Ian checks in with him after more than 100 days.

Coronavirus testing experiences a mixed bag in SLO County

Despite weeks of assurances from county and state officials, not everybody who wants a COVID-19 test can get one, especially now. On July 9 San Luis Obispo County’s health officer said there’s not enough capacity to meet the huge increase in demand for testing, and she asked people with no symptoms to not seek a test at this time, only essential workers.

Cayucos' Abalone Farm produces half of America’s abalone

Abalone live in the tanks with fresh seawater and seaweed for sustainance
Join Brad Buckley manager of the Abalone Farm for an insider’s look at the world of abalone aquaculture. The Abalone Farm, located on a bluff top above the Pacific Ocean six miles north of Cayucos, California produces approximately 50 percent of the abalone served in restaurants and sold in fresh fish shops around America. From seed to market is a patient four-year process, which partly explains why abalone is often sold by the ounce.  