Issues & Ideas: A doctor's take on the American healthcare system

By Greta Mart 5 hours ago

On this week's show, we spoke with a local doctor about his personal experience as a care provider within the American healthcare system. 

Dr. Robert Klaw practiced in San Luis Obispo from the early 2000s to 2016, when he retired. Klaw talks with KCBX's Greta Mart about his training and experience with all type of care delivery settings, and his diagnosis for the industry's current profit-driven model. 

A note on this interview; we edited out references to specific healthcare companies, as we've reached out to those entities but haven't yet had the chance to bring them to the studio to hear their perspective.

