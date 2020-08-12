Related Program: 
Issues & Ideas: Edible insects, Downtown SLO and the Point San Luis Lighthouse

By & Erika Mahoney/KAZU

We’ll hear from Dr. Gail Newel, Santa Cruz County's public health officer, who discusses a variety of topic—from new evidence on the effectiveness of masks to how the pandemic has affected her daily life. We'll learn about Downtown SLO's efforts to maintain a vital city center during the pandemic from the organization’s Bettina Swigger. The Point San Luis Lighthouse just celebrated it's 130th birthday, and while it's closed for actual tours during the pandemic, it's history is rich and there are lots of plans for the future. And finally, insects are included in the everyday diet in many parts of the world, and we’ll learn about raising awareness and changing the perception of Americans around eating bugs.

COVID-19
Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHC)
Downtown SLO
outdoor dining
pandemic shutdown
Point San Luis Lighthouse
edible insects
Dr. Gail Newel
santa cruz county
public health officer
coronavirus

