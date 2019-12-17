Issues & Ideas: A health library, winemaking in Lodi and a bike ride through Big Sur

On this week’s Issues & Ideas: We sit down with two Santa Barbara librarians to discuss a new class open to the public called 'Fact or Fiction,' designed to help community members find accurate health information online. And later we talk to a Lodi winemaker who credits Cal Poly’s 'Learn by Doing' philosophy for creating graduates armed with the practical, hands-on skills sought out by the wine industry.

We also have a conversation with a former San Luis Obispo Rotary Club president about his life and career, and his experiences as a child growing up during the Nazi occupation of Norway. And KCBX Morning Edition host Rachel Duchak takes us on a bicycle tour through Big Sur via the Pacific Coast Highway.