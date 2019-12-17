Related Programs: 
Issues and Ideas
KCBX News

Issues & Ideas: A health library, winemaking in Lodi and a bike ride through Big Sur

By , , & & Beth Thornton 30 seconds ago

On this week’s Issues & Ideas:  We sit down with two Santa Barbara librarians to discuss a new class open to the public called 'Fact or Fiction,' designed to help community members find accurate health information online.  And later we talk to a Lodi winemaker who credits Cal Poly’s 'Learn by Doing' philosophy for creating graduates armed with the practical, hands-on skills sought out by the wine industry.

We also have a conversation with a former San Luis Obispo Rotary Club president about his life and career, and his experiences as a child growing up during the Nazi occupation of Norway. And KCBX Morning Edition host Rachel Duchak takes us on a bicycle tour through Big Sur via the Pacific Coast Highway.

Tags: 
issues and ideas
Lodi
health
library
Big Sur
rotary club
norway
Nazi occupation of Norway
Pacific Coast Highway
bicycle
Cal Poly
Learn by doing
Santa Barbara
librarians
Fact or Fiction
winemaker
accurate health information online

Related Content

Issues & Ideas: Pomegranates, a murder mystery, and a hip-hop orchestra

By , & & Tyler Pratt Oct 28, 2019

On this week’s Issues & Ideas, we get a tour of a former military facility off the coastal highway in Big Sur. It's been off-limits to the public until now, and it’s full of Cold War secrets. Also, we get to know JooWan Kim, the composer and pianist behind an avant-garde hip-hop orchestra from Oakland called Mik Nawooj.

Playing With Food: Experimenting with etrog

By Sep 26, 2018
Fr Ian M Delinger

A fancy festival fruit – Etrog – is grown right here on the Central Coast. Used in the Jewish festival of Sukkot, the Etrog has deep symbolism. But can it be utilized in the kitchen? Fr Ian Delinger experiments with Etrog on Playing With Food, part of Issues & Ideas.

Big Sur highway reopens, tourist flow resumes on the Central Coast

By Jul 19, 2018
Greta Mart/KCBX

The Central Coast stretch of California’s famous Highway One is once again an open road. KCBX’s Greta Mart was among the first drivers on Wednesday to cruise a brand new section of Highway One; it was built on top of the 2017 landslide that sent a mountain side crashing into the sea.