Issues & Ideas: Literacy for Life, the recall election, and the Edna Valley wine region.

Beyond the Furrows is KCBX's 12 part series on farmworkers on the Central Coast, and in this week's episode Francisco Martinez reports on the efforts to vaccinate farmworkers as the Delta variant spreads. Literacy for Life in San Luis Obispo is a non-profit organization that partners with libraries throughout the county to teach adult learners English language skills. Ballots are being sent out to all registered voters in California for the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsome, and we’ll hear from Santa Barbara County Clerk Recorder Joseph Holland. We’ll get an update on the Edna Valley wine industry from June McIver. Finally, explore fresh figs with Fr Ian on Playing With Food.