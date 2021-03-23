Related Program: 
Issues & Ideas: Mercy Air, CASA, and downtown SLO's Farmer's Market

By & Consuelo Meux & Bettina Swigger 44 minutes ago
  • The Downtown SLO Thursday Farmers’ Market is not in operation at this time due to COVID-19.
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at U.S. Army Reserve base Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County for a conversation with the crew of Mercy Air medevac operations. We’ll also check in with San Luis Obispo County's "Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children program"... known as CASA. Finally, we'll take a look back at the origin of downtown San Luis Obispo's Farmer's Market, and look ahead to see what we can expect upon its reopening.

