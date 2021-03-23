Issues & Ideas: Mercy Air, CASA, and downtown SLO's Farmer's Market

Broadcast date: 8/11/16

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) made its debut in 1993 with 18 trained volunteers to serve as advocates for 18 abused and neglected children throughout the County of San Luis Obispo. Since then more than 2,000 children have had the benefit of a CASA volunteer. In 2012, CASA reached a new milestone of 100 CASA volunteers serving more than 140 children in our community.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with Cathy Orton, Resource Development Director with CASA and Pete Skarda, Advocate Supervisor with CASA as they discuss the important work that CASA does in the community to recruit, train, and supervise volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children within the court system to ensure each and every child grows up in a safe, nurturing, and permanent home.

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.