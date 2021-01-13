Related Program: 
Issues and Ideas

Issues & Ideas: Monarch butterflies, a surfing pioneer and SLO Village

By , & & Sam Harnett/KQED & Consuelo Meux & Bettina Swigger 54 minutes ago

On today's show we’ll learn about the union that more than 200 workers at Alphabet—the parent company of Google—have announced they're forming with the Communications Workers of America. This winter, the butterfly sanctuary in Pacific Grove is empty, and monarchs across the Central Coast and North America are disappearing while federal protection is still years away. You’ll hear from Santa Barbara filmmaker Heather Hudson, who recently released her third film—a tribute to surf pioneer Marge Calhoun. We'll speak with the head of SLO Village, a local organization helping to keep seniors living independently in their own homes. And finally, we explore the way San Luis Obispo is using lights and activites to attract people to the downtown core.

Tags: 
monarch butterfly
SLO Village
seniors
Downtown SLO
Marge Calhoun
surf films
surfing
Alphabet
Google
Heather Hudson
Communications Workers of America
Pacific Grove
Central Coast
San Luis Obispo
downtown
lights

Related Content

Can Planting More Milkweed Save Monarch Butterflies? It's Complicated

By May 31, 2016

Monarch butterflies are disappearing.

Populations of these distinctive black and orange migratory insects have been in precipitous decline for the past 20 years, but scientists aren't exactly sure what's causing them to vanish.

Issues & Ideas: The 'SLO Village' of Central Coast senior citizens

By Tyler Pratt Jul 17, 2018
Dave Kuykendall

There' s a nationwide movement to helps seniors age-in-place  in our communities, while remaining in their own homes and maintaining an active and vital lifestyle. It's called the "Village Movement." To learn more about it, KCBX's Tyler Pratt recently sat down with members of San Luis Obispo's own SLO Village, and spoke with Dave Kuykendall, Kay Emmons and Elizabeth Abrahams about the importance of working together to grow older.

San Luis Obispo annual holiday parade cancelled, other activities planned

By Sep 23, 2020
Downtown SLO

After 44 years, the organization Downtown SLO is canceling the city’s annual holiday parade due to COVID-19 concerns. But the group has some other ideas on keeping the holiday spirit alive.

Marge Calhoun a fearless pioneer for surfing world

By Greta Mart Dec 3, 2017

Marge Calhoun was a legend in the surfing world. A resident of Morro Bay before her death in early September, Calhoun was one of the sport’s early pioneers, becoming the first female world champion to win the Makaha International in Hawaii.