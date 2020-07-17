Related Programs: 
KCBX News
Issues and Ideas

Issues & Ideas: NAACP, Latinx healthcare and Miss Odette

By , & & Scott Rodd/Cap Radio & Erika Mahoney/KAZU & Consuelo Meux 1 minute ago

The San Luis Obispo County chapter of the NAACP has big plans for the next five years; we share a conversation with the chapter’s leaders. KCBX's Greta Mart speaks to a researcher who is studying ways in which community groups can help immigrants within the Latinx community get access to better health care. The authors of a new book on stress management techniques for first-responders share some practical tips. We’ll learn about a remote mountain top in rural California where a years-long renaming effort continues, and we’ll visit a rare underwater lab run by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute— one of the world's only long-term monitoring sites at that depth. Finally, San Luis Obispo County's Miss Oddette serves up pulled pork and a conversation about racial justice.

Tags: 
NAACP San Luis Obispo
Latino Mobile Resource Center
Health Care
California Immigrant Policy Center
covid 19
coronavirus
first responders
cope with stress and anxiety
national monuments
monuments
Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute
underwater lab
Miss Odette
racial justice
Playing With Food
Latinx

Related Content

Central Coast Voices: Race, racism and police violence

By Jun 11, 2020

In a statement issued in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, NAACP's president said, “What we must do now is protest peacefully, demand persistently and fight politically.” Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with Cheryl Vines, local business owner of Mesa Design Group and co-founder, secretary and chair of WIN, and Stephen Vines, president of NAACP San Luis Obispo County and an area director for Central California. They will discuss the events surrounding George Floyd’s death, and issues of race, racism and police violence, and talk about suggestions for action.

New van delivers info about end-of-life care to south Monterey County

By Erika Mahoney/KAZU Dec 23, 2019

Since the 1950s, the Visiting Nurse Association has delivered hospice and home health care directly to patient’s homes across the Central Coast. Now, the nonprofit has a new Latino Mobile Resource Center. It’s a van on a mission to inform Latino families in South Monterey County about end of life care.

The Reluctant Therapist: Getting better health care

By Jan 14, 2020

Navigating the complexity of modern health care can be overwhelming for anyone. But it's especially challenging for those who are aging and their family members who want to be supportive but don't know how to help. Tune in  Conversation with The Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and her guest, elder advocate Linda Beck, about creating a plan and understanding options when it comes to dealing with the medical world. 

California tax breaks extended to undocumented families

By Jul 14, 2020
Erika Mahoney

July 15 is the extended deadline to file 2019 income taxes. Next year, some undocumented families will qualify, for the first time, for California’s tax credit program for low income workers.