Issues & Ideas: SLO County Library innovations, a business that helps others and local figs

In this episode of Issues & Ideas, we learn about a project aimed at addressing climate change by planting trees in Stockton and renewing urban forests. A new law could help many musicians and performers in California once venues reopen. You’ll hear about a local company called Comevo that experienced success during the pandemic and stepped up to help others. The San Luis Obispo County Library system has faced challenges this past year, but continues to move forward with innovations and a lot of hard work. And finally, a local resident has been planting lots of fig trees from cuttings, and we’ll share some ideas about gardening, cooking and eating figs.

'People helping people' goal of new community connection platform

By Mar 18, 2020
HelpSLO.com

As health officials began confirming the first COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, one local woman decided to create a way for people to help each other. HelpSLO is the result.

SLO County Library & MakerSpace: giving you the power to create

By Dec 23, 2015
Instagram: @slomakerspace

Brian Reynolds speaks with SLO County Library Director Chris Barnickel and SLO Makerspace CEO Clint Slaughter about their upcoming partnership and how this collaboration will redefine the kind of access a library card gives you and how making things can bring the community together. 

Issues & Ideas: Racism, climate change, and crunching the reopening numbers at UCSB,

By & & Randol White/Cap Radio Jun 9, 2020

In this edition of Issues & Ideas—protests, demonstrations and rallies continue across the Central Coast and nation, and one of the many issues brought into the spotlight is the racism that has shaped our cities over the past several decades, and how that racism intersects with climate change. We have an interview with Peter Rupert, director of the Economic Forecast Project at UC Santa Barbara, an initiative involved in Santa Barbara County's reopening after the pandemic shutdown. Consuelo Muets, CEO of SPOKES—which, for a membership fee, provides resources for nonprofits—talks with guests from OperaSLO and the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. And finally, contributor Tom Wilmer traveled to Arkansas in 2016 and spoke with Robin White, superintendent of the National Park Service's Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site. Given the national conversation at the moment, we're listening again to White's perspective. 

Central Coast Voices: SLO's aim to be carbon neutral by 2035

By Apr 24, 2019

San Luis Obispo's new effort to become carbon neutral by 2035 is among the most ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets in the nation. But it’s not just about emissions, it’s about health, equity, economy, community well-being, and sharing our lessons with the state, the nation, and the world. Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with San Luis Obispo sustainabily managers Chris Read and Bob Hill, San Luis Obispo Climate Coalition's Justin Bradshaw and Monterey Bay Community Power spokesperson J.R.