Issues & Ideas: SLO County oil production, affordable housing and holiday traditions

Click on the arrow above to hear KCBX's weekly news magazine, Issues & Ideas.
Today's show features more from our special reporting project, "Like Oil and Water." The series looks at the Arroyo Grande Oil Field and the factors state and federal regulators use to balance oil industry production with protecting public health. Also, on the housing and affordability front in San Luis Obispo County, county officials recently passed an affordable housing plan for the county. KCBX News talks with SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill about the work that still needs to be done. These stories, plus a holiday-themed "Playing With Food" about a fruitcake tradition going back back at least 50 years.