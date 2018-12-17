Related Programs: 
Issues and Ideas
KCBX News

Issues & Ideas: SLO County oil production, affordable housing and holiday traditions

By , & 31 minutes ago
  • On the December 17, 2018 episode of Issues & Ideas: SLO supervisor Adam Hill stops by the KCBX studio to talk about a new affordable housing plan, county residents worry about an oil field near their water supply and a 50-year-old fruit cake tradition.
    On the December 17, 2018 episode of Issues & Ideas: SLO supervisor Adam Hill stops by the KCBX studio to talk about a new affordable housing plan, county residents worry about an oil field near their water supply and a 50-year-old fruit cake tradition.

Click on the arrow above to hear KCBX's weekly news magazine, Issues & Ideas. 

Today's show features more from our special reporting project, "Like Oil and Water." The series looks at the Arroyo Grande Oil Field and the factors state and federal regulators use to balance oil industry production with protecting public health. Also, on the housing and affordability front in San Luis Obispo County, county officials recently passed an affordable housing plan for the county. KCBX News talks with  SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill about the work that still needs to be done. These stories, plus a holiday-themed "Playing With Food" about a fruitcake tradition going back back at least 50 years.

Tags: 
issues and ideas

Related Content

Issues & Ideas: Bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrency

By Oct 1, 2018

Have you heard of bitcoin and blockchain? Learn how blockchain relates to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and its potential for changing money, business, and beyond. Join Brian Reynolds for an informative conversation with Marvin Byrd, a senior security engineer and a graduate of Cal Poly.

Issues & Ideas: Fixing the brain

By Aug 22, 2018

Join host Brian Reynolds as he discusses neuroscience and neuroengineering with Dr. Bridget Queenan, Neuroscientist and Associate Director of UCSB’s Brain Initiative and Research Director of the UCSB Nanolab. Dr. Q discusses the highly creative work in the STEM professions and how public tax dollars investing in science and technology provide cures, solutions, and discoveries that make us safe, strong, and happy.

Issues & Ideas: 'Everybody dance' Saturday night at 'For the Folks'

By Aug 9, 2018
Vagabond Ink

A Saturday night music event for your radar- if you're in San Luis Obispo Saturday on August 11th, there will be an installment in the For The Folks benefit concert series at Bang the Drum Brewery. The showcase works to present emerging bands in new ways for audiences. Each show is crafted to the style of music in order to create the best experience possible for performers and an audience. For example, Saturday's show has been billed as having an 'everybody dance' atmosphere. KCBX's Tyler Pratt sat down with For the Folk's organizer Ben Bellizzi to talk about what the music scene is like on the Central Coast and why it's well situated for someone to discover a wide variety of music.